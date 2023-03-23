Mexico's help to American women who need abortions should inspire Canada
By Christabelle Sethna, Professor, Institute of Feminist and Gender Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Lori A. Brown, Professor, School of Architecture, Syracuse University
Mexico abortion referral networks are assisting American citizens and undocumented migrants seeking abortions. The model could provide inspiration for similar networks at the Canada-U.S. border.
- Thursday, March 23, 2023