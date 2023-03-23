Fishing for data: commercial fishers help monitor rising temperatures in coastal seas
By Julie Jakoboski, Oceanographic Data Scientist, Moana Project's Te Tiro Moana Team Lead, MetService — Te Ratonga Tirorangi
João Marcos Azevedo Correia de Souza, MetOcean Solutions Science Manager of the Research and Development Team. Moana Project Science Lead, MetService — Te Ratonga Tirorangi
Malene Felsing, Moana Project Manager, MetService — Te Ratonga Tirorangi
We know the oceans are warming, but we have fewer measurements in coastal waters where most fisheries and aquaculture operate. Now the fishing industry is helping scientists to track the changes.
© The Conversation
