Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why sitting with crossed legs could be bad for you

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Share this article
Are you sitting comfortably? Just pause for a moment and without adjusting, notice your posture. What are your legs doing? Are they crossed? And are you a right or left crosser? Some 62% of people cross right over left, 26% go the other way and 12% have no preference.

There are typically two ways to sit in a chair and cross your legs, one is at the knee and the other is at the ankle. But as comfy as it may be to sit with your legs crossed, is it bad for your health and posture? Let’s take a look at the evidence.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Back to the Moon: A space lawyer and planetary scientist on what it will take to share the benefits of new lunar exploration - Podcast
~ Why mortgage rates will not return to recent lows any time soon
~ Federal Reserve’s ‘soft landing’ goal has become bumpier with rate hike plan hit by bank turbulence
~ Quarter Life: a year on, our stories for people in their 20s and 30s has paid off
~ COVID pandemic: three years on and nobody wants to talk about it – here's why we should
~ Casey review: how different is the Met police from the UK's other forces?
~ Swarm: Donald Glover's new show is a dark meditation on fan culture from a decidedly Black female perspective
~ Public radio can help solve the local news crisis -- but that would require expanding staff and coverage
~ Xi and Putin meeting signals the return of the China-Russia axis and the start of a second cold war
~ Women only gained access to the London Stock Exchange in 1973 – why did it take so long?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter