China: the rise of TikTok sister app Douyin as a powerful consumer tool

By Zizheng Yu, Lecturer in Advertising and Marketing Communications, University of Greenwich
Chinese people are increasingly using TikTok’s sister app as a way to complain about products and are finding it a powerful asset.

Our research shows that Douyin, which is produced by ByteDance the same company that owns TikTok, has become influential in offering Chinese people a way of putting consumer pressure on companies.

This short-video platform has the largest number of users in China (over 730 million at the end of 2022).…The Conversation


© The Conversation
