Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why thousands of volunteers are transcribing the notebooks of the scientist who inspired Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

By Alexis Wolf, Research Associate on the Davy Notebooks Project, Lancaster University
Andrew Lacey, Senior Research Associate on the Davy Notebooks Project, Lancaster University
Share this article
Davy’s famous lectures on the animating power of electricity may have inspired a young Mary Shelley as she came up with the idea for Frankenstein.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central Asians fighting in Ukraine are both defending and attacking it
~ Global Voices seeks a Social Media Team Lead
~ Argentine feminist movement continues to diversify its ranks
~ We used DNA from Beethoven's hair to shed light on his poor health – and stumbled upon a family secret
~ Should the US ban TikTok? Can it? A cybersecurity expert explains the risks the app poses and the challenges to blocking it
~ This course asks, 'What is mindfulness?' – but don't expect a clear-cut answer
~ How 'Succession' feeds the hidden fantasies of its well-to-do viewers
~ NRA's path to recovery from financial woes leaves the gun group vulnerable to new problems
~ Scientists are using machine learning to forecast bird migration and identify birds in flight by their calls
~ Infant formula shortages forced some parents to feed their babies in less healthy ways
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter