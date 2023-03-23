Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Women occupy very few academic jobs in Ghana. Culture and society's expectations are to blame

By Desmond Tutu Ayentimi, Senior Lecturer in Management, University of Tasmania
In many parts of the world, men dominate the higher education sector. A 2022 UNESCO report found that, globally, fewer than two out of five senior academics are women. In an earlier report it showed that less than 30% of the world’s researchers are women.

Ghana is no exception. The country has made some progress in improving gender parity and inclusion through various national…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
