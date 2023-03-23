Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Allowing mass surveillance at Olympics undermines EU efforts to regulate AI

By Amnesty International
Responding to the French National Assembly’s decision to permit the use of mass video surveillance technology powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) during the 2024 Olympics, Mher Hakobyan, Amnesty International’s Advocacy Advisor on AI Regulation, said:   “France’s decision to allow the use of mass surveillance measures during the 2024 Olympics undermines the EU’s ongoing efforts […] The post France: Allowing mass surveillance at Olympics undermines EU efforts to regulate AI appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
