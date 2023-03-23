Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bowscapes review: album celebrates new traditions in South Africa's ancient bow music

By Gwen Ansell, Associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Musical bows are among the oldest instruments in southern Africa. Musicologists think the “ping” a bowstring makes when an arrow is released inspired early hunters (as far back as the Khoi and San nations)…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: A 'No' vote in the Voice referendum would put a serious dent in Australia's image abroad
~ Why bioplastics won't solve our plastic problems
~ How TikTok became a breeding ground for hate speech in the latest Malaysia general election
~ TB kills 75,000 children in Africa every year: how this can stop
~ What is wrong with Azerbaijan’s mentality towards its women
~ How young people around the world experience AI, in their own words
~ Weathering Russian xenophobia in everyday life
~ 'We're all in', declares an emotional Albanese as he launches the wording for the Voice referendum
~ TB in children isn't being controlled - it's key to fighting the disease for everyone else
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michael Brennan on Australia's parlous productivity growth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter