How TikTok became a breeding ground for hate speech in the latest Malaysia general election
By Nuurrianti Jalli, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies College of Arts and Sciences Department of Languages, Literature, and Communication Studies, Northern State University
Hate speech on social media is a major issue across many regions of the world, including Southeast Asia.
Hate speech includes expressions to discriminate, insult, demean, or provoke violence against individuals or groups based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, nationality or others.
In Southeast Asia, TikTok has become a breeding ground for hate speech. Several studies have demonstrated that TikTok has been used to propagate racist, sexist,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 23, 2023