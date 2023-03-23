Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How TikTok became a breeding ground for hate speech in the latest Malaysia general election

By Nuurrianti Jalli, Assistant Professor of Communication Studies College of Arts and Sciences Department of Languages, Literature, and Communication Studies, Northern State University
Share this article
Hate speech on social media is a major issue across many regions of the world, including Southeast Asia.

Hate speech includes expressions to discriminate, insult, demean, or provoke violence against individuals or groups based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, nationality or others.

In Southeast Asia, TikTok has become a breeding ground for hate speech. Several studies have demonstrated that TikTok has been used to propagate racist, sexist,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why bioplastics won't solve our plastic problems
~ TB kills 75,000 children in Africa every year: how this can stop
~ What is wrong with Azerbaijan’s mentality towards its women
~ How young people around the world experience AI, in their own words
~ Weathering Russian xenophobia in everyday life
~ 'We're all in', declares an emotional Albanese as he launches the wording for the Voice referendum
~ TB in children isn't being controlled - it's key to fighting the disease for everyone else
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michael Brennan on Australia's parlous productivity growth
~ China's only now revealed crucial COVID-19 origins data. Earlier disclosure may have saved us 3 years of political argy-bargy
~ Brazil: Ratify Regional Environment Pact
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter