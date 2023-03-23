Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is wrong with Azerbaijan’s mentality towards its women

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Regardless of their age, profession, or status, a woman’s life is narrowed down to her body, its worth, and shape. Her dignity and privacy are disrespected and Azerbaijan’s patriarchal, macho mentality supports this.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How young people around the world experience AI, in their own words
~ Weathering Russian xenophobia in everyday life
~ 'We're all in', declares an emotional Albanese as he launches the wording for the Voice referendum
~ TB in children isn't being controlled - it's key to fighting the disease for everyone else
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michael Brennan on Australia's parlous productivity growth
~ China's only now revealed crucial COVID-19 origins data. Earlier disclosure may have saved us 3 years of political argy-bargy
~ Brazil: Ratify Regional Environment Pact
~ El Salvador: Court Hears Case on Total Abortion Ban
~ AI tools are generating convincing misinformation. Engaging with them means being on high alert
~ Our child protection system is clearly broken. Is it time to abolish it for a better model?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter