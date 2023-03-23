Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'We're all in', declares an emotional Albanese as he launches the wording for the Voice referendum

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
In a simply worded question, Australians will be asked to approve altering the Constitution “to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice”.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What is wrong with Azerbaijan’s mentality towards its women
~ How young people around the world experience AI, in their own words
~ Weathering Russian xenophobia in everyday life
~ TB in children isn't being controlled - it's key to fighting the disease for everyone else
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michael Brennan on Australia's parlous productivity growth
~ China's only now revealed crucial COVID-19 origins data. Earlier disclosure may have saved us 3 years of political argy-bargy
~ Brazil: Ratify Regional Environment Pact
~ El Salvador: Court Hears Case on Total Abortion Ban
~ AI tools are generating convincing misinformation. Engaging with them means being on high alert
~ Our child protection system is clearly broken. Is it time to abolish it for a better model?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter