Politics with Michelle Grattan: Michael Brennan on Australia's parlous productivity growth

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Productivity Commission’s nine-volume report has a tough central message. It says productivity policy has to focus on the areas that have proven the hardest in the past, rather than those where previously progress has been most readily achieved.

One key take from the report is that Australia is performing poorly in growing its productivity.

The commission makes recommendations across the policy spectrum, from education and health through workplace relations and migration to data and technology.

It points to the difficulty of improving productivity in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
