Human Rights Observatory

Brazil: Ratify Regional Environment Pact

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Environmentalists protesting in the streets.  © 2023 FG Trade/Getty Images The Brazilian government should submit the Escazu Agreement to the National Congress and rally legislators to approve it, more than 140 Brazilian and international organizations said today in an open letter to Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira. The regional agreement ensures public participation in environmental decision-making processes and is the first containing specific provisions on environmental human rights defenders. In March 2018, 24 Latin American and Caribbean states adopted the Regional…


© Human Rights Watch -
