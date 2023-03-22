Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The referendum rules have been decided. What does this mean for the Voice?

By Paul Kildea, Associate Professor, Faculty of Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Share this article
The bill that has passed through the Senate provides for a robust referendum, although there is still room for improvement.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our child protection system is clearly broken. Is it time to abolish it for a better model?
~ We now know exactly what question the Voice referendum will ask Australians. A constitutional law expert explains
~ We were told we'd be riding in self-driving cars by now. What happened to the promised revolution?
~ Syria: Turkey-Backed Fighters Kill 4 Kurdish Civilians
~ Ugandan Parliament Passes Extreme Anti-LGBT Bill
~ Crystalize recent diplomatic shifts, top UN envoy urges Israelis, Palestinians
~ UN Water Conference: More investment crucial to access water, sanitation, hygiene for all
~ Federal Reserve bows to bank-crisis fears with quarter-point rate hike, letting up a little in its fight against inflation
~ How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis
~ Boris Johnson's evidence to MPs' partygate investigation: the key points of disagreement explained
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter