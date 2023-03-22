Tolerance.ca
We now know exactly what question the Voice referendum will ask Australians. A constitutional law expert explains

By Anne Twomey, Professor emerita, University of Sydney
The Albanese government has now released the formal wording of the proposed referendum it will introduce into parliament next week.

It had earlier released a draft proposed amendment at the Garma Festival last year, which was intended to start a debate on the wording. Since then, this wording has been the subject of intense discussion and debate in the Referendum Working Group, comprised of Indigenous representatives, which has been advising the government.

It has also been scrutinised by the Constitutional Expert Group, which has provided legal advice in response to questions…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
