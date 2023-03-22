Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Parliament Passes Extreme Anti-LGBT Bill

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ugandan activists attend a conference to promote homosexuals’ rights, in Kampala, Uganda, February 14, 2010. © 2010 Benedicte Desrus/Sipa Press via AP Images Yesterday, Ugandan lawmakers approved new legislation that entrenches the criminalization of same-sex conduct. It also creates new offenses that will curtail any activism on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) issues and eradicate LGBT people from any form of social engagement in Uganda. The 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill confirms an already existing punishment of life imprisonment for same-sex conduct,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
