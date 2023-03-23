Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

El Salvador: Court Hears Case on Total Abortion Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Women in San Salvador, El Salvador march in a protest for safe and legal abortions on the Global Day of Action for Abortion, September 28, 2021. © 2021 Camilo Freedman / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images (Washington, DC) – An Inter-American Court of Human Rights hearing on the case of Beatriz, who was denied an abortion by El Salvador despite her high-risk pregnancy, will highlight the dire consequences of a law that completely bans abortion and is an opportunity for a step forward in the protection of reproductive rights in the region, Human Rights Watch said today. “This…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Our child protection system is clearly broken. Is it time to abolish it for a better model?
~ The referendum rules have been decided. What does this mean for the Voice?
~ We now know exactly what question the Voice referendum will ask Australians. A constitutional law expert explains
~ We were told we'd be riding in self-driving cars by now. What happened to the promised revolution?
~ Syria: Turkey-Backed Fighters Kill 4 Kurdish Civilians
~ Ugandan Parliament Passes Extreme Anti-LGBT Bill
~ Crystalize recent diplomatic shifts, top UN envoy urges Israelis, Palestinians
~ UN Water Conference: More investment crucial to access water, sanitation, hygiene for all
~ Federal Reserve bows to bank-crisis fears with quarter-point rate hike, letting up a little in its fight against inflation
~ How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter