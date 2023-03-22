Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Water Conference: More investment crucial to access water, sanitation, hygiene for all

Share this article
Marking the most significant global conference on water in five decades, the World Health Organization (WHO) and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) called on all nations to invest in better access to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) for all.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Crystalize recent diplomatic shifts, top UN envoy urges Israelis, Palestinians
~ Federal Reserve bows to bank-crisis fears with quarter-point rate hike, letting up a little in its fight against inflation
~ How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis
~ Boris Johnson's evidence to MPs' partygate investigation: the key points of disagreement explained
~ The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on Albertans. Here's how they're faring now
~ Getting a fuller picture of poverty in Canada: why the government's official poverty measure is insufficient
~ Yanomami children die of malnutrition and disease in tragedy for Brazil's Indigenous people
~ Who keeps the engagement ring after a breakup? 2 law professors explain why you might want a prenup for your diamond
~ In Congress, breaking unwritten rules that encouraged civility and enabled things to get done is becoming the new normal
~ When banks go bust: the four factors at play - trust, confidence, contagion and systemic risk
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter