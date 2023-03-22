Federal Reserve bows to bank-crisis fears with quarter-point rate hike, letting up a little in its fight against inflation
By Jeffery S. Bredthauer, Associate Professor Of Finance, Banking and Real Estate, University of Nebraska Omaha
Arabinda Basistha, Associate Professor of Economics, West Virginia University
Joerg Bibow, Professor of Economics, Skidmore College
Marketa Wolfe, Associate Professor of Economics, Skidmore College
The Fed raised rates by a quarter-point – less aggressive than had been expected before the current banking crisis, but signaling inflation is still its focus.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 22, 2023