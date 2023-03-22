Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the bottled water industry is masking the global water crisis

By Zeineb Bouhlel, Research Associate, Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), United Nations University
Vladimir Smakhtin, Former Director of the Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), United Nations University
Share this article
The bottled water industry can undermine progress of projects aimed at creating safe-water systems for all, by redirecting attention to a less reliable, less affordable option.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Federal Reserve bows to bank-crisis fears with quarter-point rate hike, letting up a little in its fight against inflation
~ Boris Johnson's evidence to MPs' partygate investigation: the key points of disagreement explained
~ The COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on Albertans. Here's how they're faring now
~ Getting a fuller picture of poverty in Canada: why the government's official poverty measure is insufficient
~ Yanomami children die of malnutrition and disease in tragedy for Brazil's Indigenous people
~ Who keeps the engagement ring after a breakup? 2 law professors explain why you might want a prenup for your diamond
~ In Congress, breaking unwritten rules that encouraged civility and enabled things to get done is becoming the new normal
~ When banks go bust: the four factors at play - trust, confidence, contagion and systemic risk
~ How to talk to your family and friends about the new IPCC report – five tips from climate change communication research
~ Older people have eating disorders too – but they're a largely ignored group
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter