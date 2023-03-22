Tolerance.ca
How to talk to your family and friends about the new IPCC report – five tips from climate change communication research

By Josh Ettinger, Doctoral Candidate, School of Geography and the Environment, University of Oxford
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s latest report is a sobering read, which some describe as a “final warning” from scientists. The core message remains the same as prior IPCC reports: human-driven climate change is happening, it’s bad, but we can act – though we now have even less time.


© The Conversation -
