Older people have eating disorders too – but they're a largely ignored group
By Louisa Shirley, Clinical Lecturer, University of Manchester
Suzanne Heywood-Everett, Visiting Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Josie (not her real name) has bulimia. She is prescribed steroids to manage a lung condition and heart failure and has gained a significant amount of weight as a result of using the drugs. Her body mass index (BMI) is over 35, which is in the obesity range. She was referred to the Community Mental Health Team because she had returned to her GP, concerned about her low mood, anxiety and difficulty walking.
Josie saw the team physiotherapist because she was at risk of having a fall and was avoiding leaving the house. She was also assessed by a clinical psychologist – a specialist in…
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 22, 2023