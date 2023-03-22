Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older people have eating disorders too – but they're a largely ignored group

By Louisa Shirley, Clinical Lecturer, University of Manchester
Suzanne Heywood-Everett, Visiting Lecturer, Clinical Psychology, Leeds Beckett University
Share this article
Josie (not her real name) has bulimia. She is prescribed steroids to manage a lung condition and heart failure and has gained a significant amount of weight as a result of using the drugs. Her body mass index (BMI) is over 35, which is in the obesity range. She was referred to the Community Mental Health Team because she had returned to her GP, concerned about her low mood, anxiety and difficulty walking.

Josie saw the team physiotherapist because she was at risk of having a fall and was avoiding leaving the house. She was also assessed by a clinical psychologist – a specialist in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yanomami children die of malnutrition and disease in tragedy for Brazil's Indigenous people
~ Who keeps the engagement ring after a breakup? 2 law professors explain why you might want a prenup for your diamond
~ In Congress, breaking unwritten rules that encouraged civility and enabled things to get done is becoming the new normal
~ When banks go bust: the four factors at play - trust, confidence, contagion and systemic risk
~ How to talk to your family and friends about the new IPCC report – five tips from climate change communication research
~ How a local community helped us make incredible prehistoric discoveries
~ Eels have fascinated us for ages - now we need to stop eating them
~ Parks stress men and narrow streets stress women: what emotions does the city awaken?
~ Researchers turned superglue into a recyclable, cheap, oil-free plastic alternative
~ Why Lent is the perfect time to spiritually prepare for revolution
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter