Human Rights Observatory

Parks stress men and narrow streets stress women: what emotions does the city awaken?

By Daniel Paül Agustí, Profesor de Geografía, Universitat de Lleida
Montserrat Guerrero Lladós, Profesora de Sistemas de Información Geográfica y Cartografía, Universitat de Lleida
There are many people who have experienced fear or stress on the street at one time or another. There are also those who go out to relax or disconnect from their home or work lives. The place is the same, but the experiences are clearly different. Despite the fact that the street is an important space in our lives, we don’t really know why it brings about positive emotions in some people and negative emotions in others.

Many municipalities have invested significant amounts of money to “clean up”, “improve” and “modernise” their streets, squares and parks. This generally means changing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
