Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Researchers turned superglue into a recyclable, cheap, oil-free plastic alternative

By Allison Christy, Graduate Research Assistant, Boise State University
Scott Phillips, Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Boise State University
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work.

The big idea


Our team used superglue as a starting material to develop a low-cost, recyclable and easily produced transparent plastic called polyethyl cyanoacrylate that has properties similar to those of plastics used for single-use products like cutlery, cups…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
