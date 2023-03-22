Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why is my loved one with dementia sometimes 'there' and sometimes not?

By Yen Ying Lim, Associate Professor, Monash University
Share this article
People with dementia can sometimes be fully “present”, knowing who is around them, where they are, and what’s happening. And then other times they may be confused, disorientated, and unaware.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yanomami children die of malnutrition and disease in tragedy for Brazil's Indigenous people
~ Who keeps the engagement ring after a breakup? 2 law professors explain why you might want a prenup for your diamond
~ In Congress, breaking unwritten rules that encouraged civility and enabled things to get done is becoming the new normal
~ When banks go bust: the four factors at play - trust, confidence, contagion and systemic risk
~ How to talk to your family and friends about the new IPCC report – five tips from climate change communication research
~ Older people have eating disorders too – but they're a largely ignored group
~ How a local community helped us make incredible prehistoric discoveries
~ Eels have fascinated us for ages - now we need to stop eating them
~ Parks stress men and narrow streets stress women: what emotions does the city awaken?
~ Researchers turned superglue into a recyclable, cheap, oil-free plastic alternative
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter