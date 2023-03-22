Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Fear and Wonder podcast: how scientists know the climate is changing

By Michael Green, Host + Producer, The Conversation
Joelle Gergis, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, Australian National University
Fear and Wonder is a new climate podcast, brought to you by The Conversation, and sponsored by the Climate Council. In episode one, we discuss how scientists know the climate is changing.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
