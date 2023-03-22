Tolerance.ca
Uganda: UN rights chief calls on President not to sign anti-homosexuality bill

The adoption by Uganda’s parliament of new legislation targeting lesbian, gay and bisexual people is “devastating” and could “erode gains made over years”, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said on Wednesday.


