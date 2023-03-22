Tolerance.ca
Freshwater ecosystems are becoming increasingly salty. Here's why this is a concern

By Alison Derry, Professeure agrégée, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Miguel Cañedo-Argüelles, Profesor lector en Ecología, Universitat de Barcelona
Stephanie J Melles, Associate Professor, Spatial Ecology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Although it has been considerably less studied than other environmental problems, salinization presents major challenges for biodiversity in freshwater and coastal areas.The Conversation


© The Conversation
