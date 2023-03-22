Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The view from Moscow and Beijing: What peace in Ukraine and a post-conflict world look like to Xi and Putin

By Ronald Suny, Professor of History and Political Science, University of Michigan
Share this article
The setting was grand, so too was the plan. But behind the peace plan put forward by China and welcomed by Russia, is the question, what do both nations seek?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Freshwater ecosystems are becoming increasingly salty. Here's why this is a concern
~ Trump v DeSantis: how the two Republican presidential heavy-hitters compare
~ Star Wars: Earth will never be an ‘ecumenopolis’ like Coruscant, but our cities are devouring the world
~ Met police: Casey review shows how 'warrior culture' drives policing in the UK
~ COVID origins debate: what to make of new findings linking the virus to raccoon dogs
~ Putin and the ICC: history shows just how hard it is to bring a head of state to justice
~ French governments’ long record of bypassing parliament: a brief history of article 49.3
~ The most expensive book of all time? What makes this $50 million Hebrew Bible so special?
~ Taiwanese ex-president Ma Ying-jeou’s visit to China sparks speculation
~ Coastal erosion redraws St. Vincent’s north-east coast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter