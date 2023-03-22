Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Noni Jabavu was a pioneering South African writer - a new book shows how relevant she still is

By Athambile Masola, Lecturer, University of Cape Town
Share this article
Noni Jabavu was the first black South African woman to publish memoirs and one of the first African women to pursue a literary career abroad. She left the country as a teenager to pursue an education and returned intermittently throughout her life. She returned to South Africa in 1977 to research her father’s biography. Some of her best known work became the witty, insightful and politically charged columns she wrote for the Daily Dispatch newspaper. But this pioneering figure had been all but forgotten until…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Taiwanese ex-president Ma Ying-jeou’s visit to China sparks speculation
~ Coastal erosion redraws St. Vincent’s north-east coast
~ What is systemic risk and how does it lead to a banking crisis?
~ Van Gogh Museum at 50: how galleries are challenging the 'tortured genius' narrative
~ Van Gogh Museum at 50: Vincent van Gogh and the art market – a brief history
~ Van Gogh Museum at 50: what painter's letters to his family expose about why he became an artist
~ Great Mysteries of Physics 3: is there a multiverse?
~ The Amazon is not safe under Brazil's new president – a roads plan could push it past its breaking point
~ This course uses 'Abbott Elementary' to examine critical issues in urban education
~ Building better brain collaboration online – despite scientific squabbles, the decade-long Human Brain Project brought measurable success to neuroscience collaboration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2023 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS