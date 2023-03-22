Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: US Recognizes Atrocities in Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on March 15, 2023.  © 2023 Tiksa Negeri/Reuters (Washington) – The United States government’s recognition that atrocity crimes were committed during the more than two year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia should go hand-in-hand with backing for a UN body charged with carrying out an independent investigation, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States government announced on March 20, 2023, that it had formally determined that war crimes and crimes against humanity had taken place in Ethiopia. The…


