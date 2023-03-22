Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: US Recognizes Atrocities in Northern Ethiopia Conflict

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
(Washington) – The United States government’s recognition that atrocity crimes were committed during the more than two year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia should go hand-in-hand with backing for a UN body charged with carrying out an independent investigation, Human Rights Watch said today. The United States government announced on March 20, 2023, that it had formally determined that war crimes and crimes against humanity had taken place in Ethiopia. The next day, however, at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, the US and the European Union, among other member states indicated that the mandate…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The devastating effects of climate change and mining on two rivers in Ivory Coast and Mali
~ Why the ethics of octopus farming is so troubling
~ Xi’s Moscow trip shows peace in Ukraine isn’t China’s main concern
~ Word from The Hill: Reactions to AUKUS, next steps on the Voice, NSW election
~ Uganda: Reject anti-LGBTI law that criminalizes same-sex sexual activity.
~ Ukraine: Izium Apartment Victims Need Justice
~ ‘Cultural expression through dress’: towards a definition of First Nations fashion
~ Turkey: Suspend Time Limit on Travel Outside Quake Zone
~ What to expect when you’re expecting an El Niño (the answer might surprise you)
~ Determined survival, desperate poverty and fractured families: the stories of Australia's convict orphans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter