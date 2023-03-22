Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Xi’s Moscow trip shows peace in Ukraine isn’t China’s main concern

By Jingdong Yuan, Associate Professor, Asia-Pacific security, University of Sydney
Share this article
The recent Iran-Saudi Arabia diplomatic truce brokered by Beijing heightens expectations of Xi’s visit. But the Ukraine case is vastly different.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Word from The Hill: Reactions to AUKUS, next steps on the Voice, NSW election
~ Uganda: Reject anti-LGBTI law that criminalizes same-sex sexual activity.
~ Ukraine: Izium Apartment Victims Need Justice
~ ‘Cultural expression through dress’: towards a definition of First Nations fashion
~ Turkey: Suspend Time Limit on Travel Outside Quake Zone
~ What to expect when you’re expecting an El Niño (the answer might surprise you)
~ Determined survival, desperate poverty and fractured families: the stories of Australia's convict orphans
~ Yes, we see you. Why a national plan for homelessness must make thousands of children on their own a priority
~ Credit Suisse is an anomaly: why Australia and New Zealand are safe from 'bank run' contagion
~ Does it matter what time I go to bed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter