Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Reactions to AUKUS, next steps on the Voice, NSW election

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation’s politics team.

In this podcast Michelle and politics + society editor Amanda Dunn canvass the reactions, inside and outside Labor, to the AUKUS submarine agreement; the government and Coalition reaching a deal on the Voice to Parliament referendum machinery bill; and Saturday’s NSW election, with Labor leading in the polls and the fate of teal candidates of special interest.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Xi’s Moscow trip shows peace in Ukraine isn’t China’s main concern
~ Uganda: Reject anti-LGBTI law that criminalizes same-sex sexual activity.
~ Ukraine: Izium Apartment Victims Need Justice
~ ‘Cultural expression through dress’: towards a definition of First Nations fashion
~ Turkey: Suspend Time Limit on Travel Outside Quake Zone
~ What to expect when you’re expecting an El Niño (the answer might surprise you)
~ Determined survival, desperate poverty and fractured families: the stories of Australia's convict orphans
~ Yes, we see you. Why a national plan for homelessness must make thousands of children on their own a priority
~ Credit Suisse is an anomaly: why Australia and New Zealand are safe from 'bank run' contagion
~ Does it matter what time I go to bed?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter