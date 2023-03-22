Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uganda: Reject anti-LGBTI law that criminalizes same-sex sexual activity.

By Amnesty International
Responding to the news that Uganda’s Parliament has passed a law that criminalizes consensual sexual activity between adults of the same sex, Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said: “President Yoweri Museveni must urgently veto this appalling legislation, which was passed following a rushed vote on Tuesday evening. The law, […] The post Uganda: Reject anti-LGBTI law that criminalizes same-sex sexual activity. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
