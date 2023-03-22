Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Turkey: Suspend Time Limit on Travel Outside Quake Zone

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Syrian refugee couple carry their belongings by shopping cart in Elbistan, Kahramanmaraş province, Turkey, February 8, 2023. © © 2023 Mehmet Kacmaz/Getty Images (Istanbul) - Turkey's arbitrary decision to give refugees living in the provinces affected by the February 6, 2023 earthquakes only 60 days outside the region leaves many people with an uncertain future and unable to plan for their long term needs, Human Rights Watch said today. Turkey should indefinitely suspend the time restrictions on longer-term settlement outside the region that apply to the refugees…


© Human Rights Watch -
