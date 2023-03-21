Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

First Australian Soldier Charged over Alleged War Crime in Afghanistan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chief of the Australian Defence Force, General Angus Campbell, delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra, November 19, 2020. © 2020 Mick Tsikas/AP Photo Governments everywhere should be closely following the recent war crime charge brought against a former Australian soldier. In a joint statement, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and the Office of the Special Investigator (OSI) said it will be alleged that the soldier murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defence…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
