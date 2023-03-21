Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How world sport got into a mess over trans athletes – and how it can get out of it

By Jon Pike, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, The Open University
World sport has been convulsed over the past few months – indeed years – by questions about trans athletes, especially trans women, competing in their acquired gender.

Most recently, World Athletics announced its “preferred option” of a reduced 2.5nmol testosterone limit for trans women to compete, with a final decision dueon March 23.

Other sporting bodies have proposed stricter eligibility rules, including Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, British…The Conversation


