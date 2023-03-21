Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can the heat from running computers help grow our food? It's complicated

By Janna Frenzel, PhD candidate in Communication Studies, Concordia University
Sarah-Louise Ruder, PhD Candidate at the Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Share this article
While recuperating heat from data centres to ease greenhouse energy demands is better than letting it go to waste, we must not overlook the complex implications of these two newly merging industries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Declining naturalizations signal larger problems in Canada's citizenship and immigration system
~ How world sport got into a mess over trans athletes – and how it can get out of it
~ Netflix's Matilda shows how children's gifts can only shine with loving support from adults
~ OSFI's new guidelines: A step toward making banks and insurers more conscious of their climate impacts
~ Does public safety trump free speech? History suggests there is a case for banning anti-trans activist Posie Parker from NZ
~ 25-million-year-old fossils of a bizarre possum and strange wombat relative reveal Australia's hidden past
~ G7 Letter Highlights Japan’s LGBT Rights Gaps
~ Russia Opens New Case against Memorial
~ UN upholds fight for a fairer world on anti-racism day
~ Women and war crimes: why so few are prosecuted, and what happens when they are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter