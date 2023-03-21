Tolerance.ca
Does public safety trump free speech? History suggests there is a case for banning anti-trans activist Posie Parker from NZ

By Kevin Veale, Lecturer in Media Studies, part of the Digital Cultures Laboratory in the School of Humanities, Media, and Creative Communication, Massey University
Immigration NZ banned hip hop collective Odd Future on the basis of public safety in 2014. Will it do the same for anti-transgender rights activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
