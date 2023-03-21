Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

G7 Letter Highlights Japan’s LGBT Rights Gaps

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Plaintiffs and supporters of marriage equality for same sex couples walk to the Tokyo district court in Tokyo, Japan, November 30, 2022. © 2022 Kyodo News via AP Photo As the International Group of Seven (G7) prepares for its May summit in Japan, peer nations are encouraging Tokyo to enact non-discrimination protections for sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics. Ambassadors from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union issued an official letter to Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio calling…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
