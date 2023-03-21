Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia Opens New Case against Memorial

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Oleg Orlov, at Memorial’s Moscow office, which the Russian government has confiscated.  © 2022 Memorial Today, police and criminal investigators in Moscow raided the homes of nine staff and board members of Memorial, one of Russia’s leading human rights organizations and a co-recipient of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize. Among the homes raided was that of Oleg Orlov, co-chair of Memorial’s human rights center, whom authorities have criminally charged with “discrediting” Russia’s armed forces over his criticism of Russia’s war against Ukraine.  Hundreds of other individuals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Declining naturalizations signal larger problems in Canada's citizenship and immigration system
~ How world sport got into a mess over trans athletes – and how it can get out of it
~ Netflix's Matilda shows how children's gifts can only shine with loving support from adults
~ Can the heat from running computers help grow our food? It's complicated
~ OSFI's new guidelines: A step toward making banks and insurers more conscious of their climate impacts
~ Does public safety trump free speech? History suggests there is a case for banning anti-trans activist Posie Parker from NZ
~ 25-million-year-old fossils of a bizarre possum and strange wombat relative reveal Australia's hidden past
~ G7 Letter Highlights Japan’s LGBT Rights Gaps
~ UN upholds fight for a fairer world on anti-racism day
~ Women and war crimes: why so few are prosecuted, and what happens when they are
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter