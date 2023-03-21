Species don't live in isolation: what changing threats to 4 marsupials tell us about the future
By William Geary, PhD Student, Deakin University
Adrian Wayne, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Euan Ritchie, Professor in Wildlife Ecology and Conservation, School of Life & Environmental Sciences, Deakin University
Tim Doherty, ARC DECRA Fellow, University of Sydney
To give native species their best chance of survival, we have to embrace ecosystem-based conservation – rather than trying to rescue individual species in isolation.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 21, 2023