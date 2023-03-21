The National Skills Agreement needs time in the policy spotlight and it must include these 3 things
By Pi-Shen Seet, Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Edith Cowan University
Janice Jones, Associate Professor, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Vocational education and training is facing some big changes. The federal government is proposing a five-year National Skills Agreement with the states to start next year.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 21, 2023