Human Rights Observatory

Climate change: farmers in Ghana can't predict rainfall anymore, changing how they work

By James Boafo, Lecturer in Geography and Sustainable Development, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)
Climate change affects all spheres of life, particularly those aspects that depend on the environment. Farming communities are a case in point.

Most often the effects of climate change on farmers are classified into two categories – economic and non-economic. The economic effects are losses that can be quantified or measured in monetary terms. Non-economic effects are losses…The Conversation


