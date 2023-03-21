Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wild Isles: starling murmuration in BBC documentary reveals as much about people as it does about birds

By Samuel Shaw, Lecturer in History of Art, The Open University
Share this article
I’m sitting on the sofa, watching starlings. There are thousands of them circling above and around me, swirling into spectacular, ever-shifting shapes. They curve and loop in a hypnotic dance, merging at times into thick knots of winding blackness.

The sound is equally astonishing: a wave of wing beats that pulses as the starlings snake across the sky. This compelling communal performance, known as a murmuration, culminates in the act of roosting. It’s the grand show put on before the starlings settle in for a winter night.

It takes some effort or luck to witness a murmuration…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Deploy specialized force to take down gang violence, UN rights chief
~ How changing banks' corporate social responsibility reporting could prevent future financial failures
~ Kenya drought: Pastoralists suffer despite millions of dollars used to protect them -- what went wrong?
~ Climate change: farmers in Ghana can't predict rainfall anymore, changing how they work
~ When can your boss fire you for social media use? An expert on the law explains
~ Bird-brained? Climate change may affect intelligence in birds
~ India: Authorities must immediately release Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj
~ Ukraine: how uncrewed boats are changing the way wars are fought at sea
~ China could be harvesting TikTok data, but much of the user information is already out in the open
~ Frozen and tinned foods can be just as nutritious as fresh produce – here's how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter