Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

When can your boss fire you for social media use? An expert on the law explains

By Laura Higson-Bliss, Lecturer in Law, Keele University
Gary Lineker isn’t so special. He might be a millionaire celebrity whose tweet criticising the government led to a crisis at the BBC and a national argument. But in being suspended from his job for something he’d posted on social media, he actually experienced something that could happen to almost anyone.

Even if your employer doesn’t have the kind of political impartiality rules the BBC has, they can still limit what you say on…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
