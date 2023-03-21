Tolerance.ca
India: Authorities must immediately release Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of Kashmiri journalist, Irfan Mehraj, in Srinagar by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a “terror funding case”, Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India, said: “The arrest of Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj under terror charges is a travesty. The arrest is yet another instance of the […] The post India: Authorities must immediately release Kashmiri journalist Irfan Mehraj appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
