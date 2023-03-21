Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Frozen and tinned foods can be just as nutritious as fresh produce – here's how

By Gunter Kuhnle, Professor of Nutrition and Food Science, University of Reading
Keshavan Niranjan, Professor of Food Bioprocessing, University of Reading
The ongoing cost of living crisis and fruit and vegetable shortages have left many people worrying about how they’re going to get these important foods in their diet. Yet in spite of this, many people may still avoid frozen and tinned produce in the belief that fresh produce from the supermarket is better.

However, not only can frozen and tinned produce be just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
