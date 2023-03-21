Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A friend who's more boss than BFF may be harmful for teens' mental health

By Hannah L. Schacter, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Wayne State University
Adam Hoffman, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Alexandra Ehrhardt, Ph.D. Candidate in Psychology, Wayne State University
Friendships are important, but are they always healthy? New research finds that teens who feel dominated by their friends experience lower self-esteem and more symptoms of anxiety and depression.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
