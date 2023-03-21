A friend who's more boss than BFF may be harmful for teens' mental health
By Hannah L. Schacter, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Wayne State University
Adam Hoffman, Assistant Professor of Psychology, Cornell University
Alexandra Ehrhardt, Ph.D. Candidate in Psychology, Wayne State University
Friendships are important, but are they always healthy? New research finds that teens who feel dominated by their friends experience lower self-esteem and more symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 21, 2023